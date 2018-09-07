Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants in Week 1: Picks, how to watch, stream on NFL Sunday

Sunday doesn't just give us the real return of NFL football. It's also bringing us the Tom Coughlin Revenge Game.

On Sunday, the Jaguars make the trip up to New York Jersey to take on the Giants. Coughlin, who led the Giants to two championships as the team's coach of 12 years, is now running the Jaguars in a front office role. In his first season with the team, he removed the ping-pong tables from the locker room and the Jaguars went on to nearly make the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Giants are now onto their second coach in the post-Coughlin era and are coming off a three-win season. So, this seems like the perfect chance for Coughlin to get the sweet revenge he probably deserves.

That's not where the intrigue ends. The game also includes the return of Odell Beckham Jr., the debut of Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Ramsey going up against the quarterback (Eli Manning) he called a product of his best receiver (Beckham). Manning's reply?

Eli Manning says “no comment” when asked about Jalen Ramsey’s criticism. Then, under his breath, Manning added “Who?” and smiled. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 15, 2018

On Sunday, it's Jaguars-Giants in a game featuring a team that nearly went to the Super Bowl against a team that nearly got the first-overall pick. Below, you'll find all the info you need to know to tune in.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sunday, Sep. 9, 1 p.m. ET



Sunday, Sep. 9, 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox



Fox Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Who will win?

Surprisingly, only five of our eight experts here at CBS Sports think the Jaguars will win, with three -- Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, and Ryan Wilson -- picking the Giants to pull off the upset. But our Pete Prisco is picking the Jaguars to wallop the Giants, 23-10.

The Giants feel like their offense, especially with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the addition of Saquon Barkley, will be much better. It will, but not against this defense. The Jacksonville defense has a chance to be special. That shows here. Jaguars take it.

You can get all of CBS's expert NFL picks right here.

So who should you back in Week 1 of the NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.