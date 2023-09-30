Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Current Records: Atlanta 2-1, Jacksonville 1-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium -- London
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Falcons are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
Last Sunday, the Falcons lost to the Lions on the road by a decisive 20-6 margin.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Falcons had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 183 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Lions gained 358.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville was supposed to stomp Houston on Sunday (they were favored by 7.5 points), but Houston wouldn't allow it. Instead, it was the Texans who did the damage, beating the Jaguars 37-17.
The losses dropped Atlanta to 2-1 and Jacksonville to 1-2.
The Falcons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
Odds
Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 43.5 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta has won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 8 years.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Atlanta 21 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Dec 22, 2019 - Atlanta 24 vs. Jacksonville 12
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 23 vs. Jacksonville 17