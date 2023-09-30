Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Atlanta 2-1, Jacksonville 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Wembley Stadium -- London

Wembley Stadium -- London TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Falcons are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Falcons lost to the Lions on the road by a decisive 20-6 margin.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Falcons had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 183 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Lions gained 358.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville was supposed to stomp Houston on Sunday (they were favored by 7.5 points), but Houston wouldn't allow it. Instead, it was the Texans who did the damage, beating the Jaguars 37-17.

The losses dropped Atlanta to 2-1 and Jacksonville to 1-2.

The Falcons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 8 years.