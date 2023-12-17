Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Baltimore 10-3, Jacksonville 8-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jaguars will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up four turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Jaguars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-27 to the Browns. Jacksonville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Jaguars saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Evan Engram, who picked up 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Engram hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence also deserves a shout-out for his three touchdowns.

The Jaguars weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 58 rushing yards. That's the fewest rushing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baltimore ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 37-31 win over the Rams. The victory was familiar territory for Baltimore who now have three in a row.

The Ravens can attribute much of their success to Lamar Jackson, who threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. brought some help for the Ravens off the bench as he picked up 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville's loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-5. As for Baltimore, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Jacksonville won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in November of 2022, slipping by Baltimore 28-27. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Jackson, who threw for 254 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 89 yards. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Jaguars still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Baltimore.