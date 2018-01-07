Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills odds: AFC Wild Card picks from expert who's 4-0 on Bills games

The Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second AFC Wild Card game. The Jaguars are 8.5-point favorites, up from an open of seven. With the status Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) up in the air, the line had moved as high as nine. He's a game-time decision, but according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, McCoy is "trending well."

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5, down from an open of 40. It's the lowest total of Wild Card Weekend.

Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say. Earlier this season with the Bills visiting the Chargers, Roberts told readers to lay 5.5 points with L.A. The result: Chargers 54, Bills 24 -- a rocking-chair cover.

Stunningly, that cash improved Roberts to 4-0 on picks for or against the Bills. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

Part of his success: He ran Station Casinos' sportsbooks for 13 years and has a vast network of Vegas sources. He can spot a bad line a mile away.

Now, he has evaluated every matchup and every angle for Bills-Jaguars and locked in his pick. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows that even if McCoy plays, he'll face a defense that has limited Derrick Henry (51 yards), Alfred Blue (55), Lamar Miller (32), Mike Davis (66) and Frank Gore (61) in recent weeks. The Jaguars also boast the league's top-ranked pass defense (169.9 yards per game).

When he's on the field, McCoy is a difference-maker. He's scored three times in the last four games and has 11 catches in his last three outings. He finished the regular season fourth in rushing yards with 1,138 and was Buffalo's leading rusher in 12 games this season.

How effective McCoy will be if he plays remains to be seen. Marcus Murphy was Buffalo's leading rusher last week after McCoy went down.

This is Buffalo's first playoff appearance in 18 years. The Bills got in by virtue of a last-second Ravens collapse, and they finished with a minus-57 point differential.

But just because the Bills look shaky entering the postseason doesn't mean they can't stay within the massive spread.

Roberts know the Jaguars have dropped two straight entering the Wild Card round. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers lit up their supposedly vaunted defense for 44 points. Then the Jaguars went to Nashville and lost 15-10 to the Titans, letting Tennessee into the NFL playoffs.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has five interceptions compared to two touchdowns the past two weeks. And rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who's nursing a quad injury, has topped 70 yards rushing just once in the past five weeks.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says no Jaguars receiver will hit 50 yards against the Bills in Sunday's AFC Wild Card game. And on Saturday, both underdogs -- Tennessee and Atlanta -- won outright on the road.

Roberts is leaning Over, but he knows the line in this game is way off and has a glaring stat to prove it. SportsLine stat geek R.J. White, the site's No. 1 NFL expert, agrees with him.

So what side do you need to be all over in Bills-Jaguars? Visit SportsLine to see what critical stat determines what side of Bills vs. Jaguars you need to jump on, all from the expert who's 4-0 on Bills games, and find out.