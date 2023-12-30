Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Carolina 2-13, Jacksonville 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Panthers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Panthers had to settle for a 33-30 defeat against the Packers. Carolina has struggled against Green Bay recently, as their contest on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, the Panthers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bryce Young, who threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Young passed for 300 or more yards. The team also got some help courtesy of DJ Chark Jr., who picked up 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Panthers were no strangers to the end zone and finished the game with four touchdowns. That's the most touchdowns they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between the Jaguars and the Buccaneers wasn't particularly close, with the Jaguars falling 30-12. Jacksonville didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Calvin Ridley, who picked up 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-13 record this season. As for Jacksonville, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7.

The Panthers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-9-1 against the spread).

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 7-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Carolina has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 8 years.