Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Houston 0-2, Jacksonville 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread favored Houston on Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 31-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colts. Houston was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Texans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB C.J. Stroud, who threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Nico Collins who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown. Stroud wound up with a passer rating of 103.5.

Even though they lost, the Texans dominated in the air and finished the game with 384 passing yards (they're ranked fourth in passing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Colts only threw for 227.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 31 points the game before, Jacksonville faltered in their game on Sunday. They fell 17-9 to the Chiefs. Jacksonville has struggled against Kansas City recently, as Sunday's matchup was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Texans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Houston was pulverized by Jacksonville 31-3 in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Texans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a big 9-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.