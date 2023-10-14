Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-2, Jacksonville 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

What to Know

The Colts have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Indianapolis gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took their match against the Titans 23-16.

The Colts can attribute much of their success to Zack Moss, who rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.2 yards per carry. That's the first time this season that Moss punched in two or more rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaguars beat the Bills 25-20 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Jacksonville.

Travis Etienne Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Etienne Jr. rushed for 100 or more yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 315 yards and a touchdown.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

The Jaguars and the Colts pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be the Colts' sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Jacksonville is a 4-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indianapolis.