Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, results, highlights for game in London
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Eagles football game
Philadelphia will challenge Jacksonville on the road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
If Philadelphia were riding high off their 34-13 takedown of the Giants two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last Sunday, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Carolina. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Wentz.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their contest last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell to Houston 20-7.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Bets: Chiefs, Steelers roll at home
The Broncos and Browns shouldn't scare good teams playing at home, but can the Packers hang...
-
Week 8 Best Bets: Trust Raiders, Browns
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 8
-
Pete Prisco's Week 8 Best Bets
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 8, including Mitchell Trubisky getting the best of...
-
Eagles-Jaguars tickets are super pricey
Tickets don't come cheap if you're heading overseas, and that's just for the upper-level s...
-
Week 8 tips: Patriots face rare scenario
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 8 lines
-
Week 8 picks: Back Pack as big 'dogs
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 8, including why he's taking the Packers to cover against...