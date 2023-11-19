1st Quarter Report

The Jaguars fell flat on their face against the 49ers last Sunday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Jaguars have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against the Titans. The Jaguars' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Sunday with time still left to play.

If the Jaguars keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Titans will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Tennessee 3-6, Jacksonville 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at EverBank Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

There was early excitement for Tennessee after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Tampa Bay who ended up claiming the real prize. The Titans took a hard 20-6 fall against the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Jacksonville's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 34-3 loss at the hands of the 49ers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jacksonville in their matchups with San Francisco: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jaguars had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 221 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the 49ers gained 437.

Tennessee's loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.0 points per game. As for Jacksonville, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the Titans and the Jaguars failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against the Titans in their most recent matchups.

Tennessee came up short against Jacksonville when the teams last played back in January, falling 20-16. Can the Titans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.