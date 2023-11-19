Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Tennessee 3-6, Jacksonville 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing at home against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. Neither the Jaguars nor the Titans could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Jacksonville unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a serious blow against the 49ers, falling 34-3. Jacksonville has struggled against San Francisco recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jaguars had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 221 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the 49ers gained 437.

Meanwhile, things were looking good for Tennessee after they put the first points on the board on Sunday, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They took a 20-6 bruising from the Buccaneers. Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jacksonville's defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Tennessee, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-6.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against the Titans in their most recent matchups.

Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Tennessee in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 20-16 win. Do the Jaguars have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.