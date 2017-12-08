Jacksonville mayor officially proclaims Calais Campbell 'Mayor of Sacksonville'
Campbell has already set a Jaguars record for most sacks in a single season
Twice this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have recorded 10 sacks in a game. The season opener against the Houston Texans led the team to re-brand itself as the Sacksonville Jaguars (on Twitter), a name that has stuck ever since the Jags sacked Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton 10 times a few weeks later.
The leader of Sacksonville is big-money free-agent signing Calais Campbell. In his first year with the team since going over from the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell has already set a Jaguars record with 12.5 sacks so far this season -- including a team-record four in that first game of the year.
Campbell has been so good, so quickly, that the mayor of Jacksonville -- the real life mayor -- on Friday issued an official proclamation declaring Campbell as the "Mayor of Sacksonville." Seriously.
Mayor Lenny Curry referenced Campbell's four-sack game, his AFC-high 12.5 overall sacks, his 5.5 career sacks of this weekend's opponent, Russell Wilson, and his potential future in Jacksonville beyond this year. Safe to say, this free-agent signing is working out pretty well for all involved.
-
Week 14 injuries: Tyrod questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 14
-
Cowboys-Giants Week 14 preview
Everything you need to know about the Cowboys-Giants game
-
NFL looking into Payton's ref actions
The league is checking into Saints coach's behavior at the end of Thursday night's loss to...
-
Steelers stay one step ahead in draft
Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert has quietly been one of the league's most competent executives
-
How to watch: Eagles vs. Rams in Week 14
In a preview of a potential NFC playoff battle, the Eagles take on their second straight West...
-
Brees, Payton pin Saints injuries on TNF
The Saints quarterback says that playing on Thursday is dangerous
Add a Comment