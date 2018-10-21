Jacksonville vs. Houston: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

The point spread is against Houston, but thus far the points are on their side. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead 13-0 at halftime. They have been led by Lamar Miller, who has so far rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Houston are on a streak of three consecutive wins and are hoping to make it four. We'll see if they can take care of business in the second half.

Game Preview

After two weeks on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Jacksonville suffered a grim 7-40 defeat to Dallas last Sunday. Jacksonville got a solid performance out of Blake Bortles, who passed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Bortles has been a consistent playmaker for Jacksonville as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the squad have three wins in a row. They walked away with a 20-13 win over Buffalo.

Jacksonville simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met, as they easily beat Houston 45-7. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Houston have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.