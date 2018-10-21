Jacksonville vs. Houston updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two weeks on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Jacksonville suffered a grim 7-40 defeat to Dallas last Sunday. Jacksonville got a solid performance out of Blake Bortles, who passed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Bortles has been a consistent playmaker for Jacksonville as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the squad have three wins in a row. They walked away with a 20-13 win over Buffalo.

Jacksonville simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met, as they easily beat Houston 45-7. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Houston have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

