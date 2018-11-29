Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 3-8; Indianapolis 6-5

What to Know

Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Jacksonville now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their seven loss in a row. They fell just short of Buffalo by a score of 24-21. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. Fournette has now scored at least one touchdown in the past three games.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis ran circles around Miami, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 317 yards) paid off. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami, sneaking past 27-24. The victory was familiar territory for Indianapolis, who now have five in a row.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 6-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-8. In Indianapolis's win, Andrew Luck passed for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns and Eric Ebron snatched 2 receiving TDs. We'll see if Jacksonville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Jacksonville is 3-6-2 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 5-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Jacksonville has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indianapolis.