Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game
1st Quarter Recap
Jacksonville and Indianapolis are all tied up at 0-0. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Jacksonville offensively yet, with Cody Kessler being one of several leaders.
Jacksonville have the opportunity to put an end to a seven-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.
Game Preview
Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Jacksonville now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their seven loss in a row. They fell just short of Buffalo by a score of 21-24. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. Fournette has now scored at least one touchdown in the past three games.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis ran circles around Miami, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 317 yards) paid off. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami, sneaking past 27-24. The victory was familiar territory for Indianapolis, who now have five in a row.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 6-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-8. In Indianapolis's win, Andrew Luck passed for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns and Eric Ebron snatched 2 receiving TDs. We'll see if Jacksonville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
