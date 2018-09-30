Jacksonville vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.

The point spread favored Jacksonville last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 9-6. The match was a 3-3 toss-up at halftime, but Jacksonville was outplayed the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Jets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Cleveland. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.

It was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 23-20 to the Jets the last time the two teams met. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.