Jacksonville vs. New England: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Jaguars vs. Patriots football game

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Last season records: Jacksonville 12-7; New England 15-4

What to Know

On Sunday Jacksonville take on New England at 4:25 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with the oddsmakers saying its a 'pick em'.

Jacksonville had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They snuck past the Giants with a 20-15 win. Blake Bortles, who accumulated 176 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground, was a major factor in Jacksonville's success.

Meanwhile, New England took care of business in their home opener. They walked away with a 27-20 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Jacksonville and New England clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a pick'em against the Jaguars.

Last season, Jacksonville were 11-8-0 against the spread. As for New England, they were 11-7-1 against the spread

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - New England Patriots 24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
  • 2015 - New England Patriots 51 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 17
