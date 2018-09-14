Jacksonville vs. New England: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Jacksonville takes on New England at 4:25 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with the oddsmakers saying its a 'pick em'.

Jacksonville had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They snuck past the Giants with a 20-15 win. Blake Bortles, who accumulated 176 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground, was a major factor in Jacksonville's success.

Meanwhile, New England took care of business in their home opener. They walked away with a 27-20 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Jacksonville and New England clash.

