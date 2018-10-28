Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Eagles football game
Halftime Recap
The experts predicted a victory for Philadelphia, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Philadelphia are ahead 10-6. They have been led by Carson Wentz, who has so far passed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown.
Philadelphia and Jacksonville both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for today. At this point it looks like Philadelphia might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.
Game Preview
Philadelphia will challenge Jacksonville on the road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
If Philadelphia were riding high off their 34-13 takedown of the Giants two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Carolina. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Wentz.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their contest last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell to Houston 7-20.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
