Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Steelers football game
Pittsburgh will square off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pittsburgh brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Carolina last week; they left with a five-game streak. Everything went Pittsburgh's way against Carolina as they made off with a 52-21 victory. Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns, was a major factor in Pittsburgh's success. That makes it nine straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 26-29 loss against Indianapolis. Jacksonville's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 6-2-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-6. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 463 yards, Jacksonville 415).
