Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Steelers football game
Halftime Recap
Fortunes may be turning around for Jacksonville after losing five in a row. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Pittsburgh 9-0. Jacksonville have been led by Leonard Fournette, who has so far picked up 74 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
A victory for Jacksonville would put an end to Pittsburgh's five-game winning streak. We'll see if Jacksonville manage to rain on Pittsburgh's parade or if it's blue skies for Pittsburgh instead.
Game Preview
Pittsburgh will square off against Jacksonville at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pittsburgh brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Carolina last week; they left with a five-game streak. Everything went Pittsburgh's way against Carolina as they made off with a 52-21 victory. Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns, was a major factor in Pittsburgh's success. That makes it nine straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 26-29 loss against Indianapolis. Jacksonville's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 6-2-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-6. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 463 yards, Jacksonville 415).
