Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday, Tennessee takes on Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Tennessee isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Tennessee had a rough outing against Miami two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston, sneaking past 20-17.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ran circles around New England last Sunday, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 316 yards) paid off. Jacksonville walked away with a 31-20 victory over New England. New England can consider this payback for the 20-24 loss they dealt Jacksonville the last time the teams encountered one another.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 2-0 and Tennessee to 1-1. In their win, Jacksonville relied heavily on Blake Bortles, who passed for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tennessee will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.