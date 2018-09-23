Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Titans football game
On Sunday, Tennessee takes on Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Tennessee isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Tennessee had a rough outing against Miami two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston, sneaking past 20-17.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville ran circles around New England last Sunday, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 316 yards) paid off. Jacksonville walked away with a 31-20 victory over New England. New England can consider this payback for the 20-24 loss they dealt Jacksonville the last time the teams encountered one another.
Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 2-0 and Tennessee to 1-1. In their win, Jacksonville relied heavily on Blake Bortles, who passed for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tennessee will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
