Jacksonville vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Redskins football game

Jacksonville will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Jacksonville are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Last Thursday, Jacksonville were out to avenge their 6-9 defeat to Tennessee from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Jacksonville ended up on the wrong side of a painful 9-30 walloping at Tennessee's hands. Jacksonville were down by 9-30 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Washington have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against the Giants making it four winless games in a row. Washington have to be aching after a bruising 16-40 loss to the Giants. Washington were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-34.

Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories