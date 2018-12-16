Jacksonville vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Redskins football game
Jacksonville will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Jacksonville are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Last Thursday, Jacksonville were out to avenge their 6-9 defeat to Tennessee from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Jacksonville ended up on the wrong side of a painful 9-30 walloping at Tennessee's hands. Jacksonville were down by 9-30 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Washington have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against the Giants making it four winless games in a row. Washington have to be aching after a bruising 16-40 loss to the Giants. Washington were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-34.
Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
