Jacksonville vs. Washington updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Redskins football game
Game Recap
Washington experienced an absolute beatdown last week but somehow put the pieces back together and came to play against Jacksonville. On Sunday, Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 16-13. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Washington as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Washington struggled in the first half and ended with three points. Jacksonville countered with ten points to make it 3-10 going into the half. In the second half, however, Washington's defense made a stand and allowed a meager 3 points.
The win got Washington back to even at 7-7. This is the second loss in a row for Jacksonville and nudges their record down to 4-10.
Washington is on the road again next week and plays against Tennessee at 4:30 p.m. Washington will need a sterling offensive performance if they want to penetrate an unbending defense that has allowed an average of only 19.54 points per game. As for Jacksonville, they will face off against Miami.
