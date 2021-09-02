The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding another piece to the offense as they embark on Trevor Lawrence's rookie season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Jags are expected to sign veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to a contract. The parameters of the deal that is sending Hollister to Jacksonville were not immediately disclosed.

Hollister -- who signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in March -- was one of the more surprising cuts this week as all teams across the NFL needed to trim down their rosters from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday. Pelissero adds that the Jaguars were one of several teams that made offers to Hollister in an attempt to add him to their roster.

The 27-year-old began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after a collegiate career at Wyoming (where Josh Allen was his quarterback). He signed on with the New England Patriots and spent two seasons with the organization, and was a part of its Super Bowl LIII-winning squad in 2018.

In April 2019, he was then traded to the Seahawks where he had the most productive period of his career. In 27 games played (eight starts) over his two seasons in Seattle, Hollister totaled 66 receptions for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, he'll join a Jaguars tight end group that is relatively thin. Currently, James O'Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, and rookie Luke Farrell are the only tight ends on Jacksonville's roster. If Hollister looks like the player he was in Seattle, he could find his way into some solid playing time alongside Lawrence, which could prove to be a pretty favorable situation.

