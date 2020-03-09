Jacoby Brissett has four-word response to rumors about who'll be Colts quarterback ahead of free agency

Jacoby Brissett is still the quarterback on the Indianapolis Colts, for now. The Colts have been rumored to be moving toward upgrading the position in free agency, which would end Brissett's short stint as the starter.

Free agency hasn't started yet, so all Brissett can do is wait. Brissett was at the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks XFL game Saturday and spoke to ESPN's Dianna Russini about the Colts quarterback situation.

It wasn't much, but he certainly provided the professional answer.

"Just doing my job," Brissett said with a smile.

The Colts haven't committed to Brissett as the starting quarterback in 2020, especially after owner Jim Irsay said "all options are open" in regards to their next signal caller. Indianapolis has been linked to Philip Rivers, with former teammate Melvin Gordon predicting he signs with the Colts. If the Colts signed Rivers, he would be reunited with Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who Sirianni spent five seasons as an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers. Colts coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Chargers, spending three total years with Rivers in San Diego.

Another option for the Colts would be Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, if Jacksonville looks to trade him. Foles won the Super Bowl MVP and had a postseason for the ages when head coach Frank Reich was his offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Brissett started 15 games for the Colts, going 7-8 in his starts while completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions for an 88.0 passer rating. Brissett didn't throw a touchdown pass nor for over 200 yards in his last three games played, finishing with a passer rating lower than 70 on all three occurrences.

Whatever the Colts decide to do at quarterback, it will all be tied to how Brissett finished the 2019 season.