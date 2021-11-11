With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with a fractured middle finger, Jacoby Brissett will start Thursday night's game against the visiting Ravens, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Tagovailoa will serve as the backup.

Brissett will make his fourth start of the season in relief of Tagovailoa, who missed time earlier this season after suffering a rib injury in Miami's Week 2 loss to Buffalo. Brissett is 1-3 as a starter this season. He has completed 60.4% of his throws with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Brissett led to the Dolphins to their second win of the season last Sunday against Houston, as the six-year veteran went 26 of 43 for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jacoby Brissett MIA • QB • 14 CMP% 64.4 YDs 1127 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 5.58 View Profile

Miami, 2-7 through nine games, will face a 6-2 Baltimore team that is trying to stay ahead of a very competition AFC North division race. Brissett will face a Ravens defense that is currently 21st in the NFL in scoring, 31st in passing, fifth in rushing, and third in both third-down and red-zone efficiency. Baltimore's defense has been led by linebackers Patrick Queen (42 tackles) and rookie Odafe Oweh (three sacks), and defensive backs Anthony Averett (two interceptions) and Marlon Humphrey (eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble).

The 2021 season has been a trying one for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. A year after winning 10 games, the Dolphins are three losses away from losing double-digit games for the second time in Brian Flores' three seasons in Miami. Along with his injuries, Tagovailoa also had to deal with trade rumors involving him and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. While talks were had between both camps, the Dolphins declined to pull the trigger on a trade that would have brought Watson to Miami before the trade deadline.