The Baltimore Ravens are adding another quarterback to lead a room that has been devastated by injuries, according to ESPN. Baltimore has agreed to trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend, and compensation has not been finalized.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury that required surgery on his first pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It could potentially be a season-ending injury. Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, came in and suffered a season-ending turf toe injury, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano as the likely candidate to start the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. However, he is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Brissett has spent the past two seasons in Arizona. The Cardinals recently demoted him from starter to third-stringer after Gardner Minshew came in on Sunday, threw three touchdowns, and helped Arizona eliminate a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 33-30. Brissett completed 10 of 23 passes for 119 yards and one interception before being replaced.

Brissett, who turns 34 next month, has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games this season. CBS Sports Research points out that his 75.6 yards per game to star tight end Trey McBride entering Week 8 were the most by a QB-TE combo since 1970 (min. 15 games). This is the second time he has been traded in his career, and the Ravens mark his seventh team.

While Brissett can't replace what Jackson brought to this Ravens offense, he is an experienced quarterback who has started 73 games (23-50) and thrown 86 more touchdowns than the rest of the Ravens' healthy quarterbacks combined. His 1.5% career interception percentage is also tied for second-lowest in NFL history behind Aaron Rodgers' 1.4%.

Brissett is one of five quarterbacks in the past 365 days to throw for 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, joining a list that includes Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott. He also upgrades his own situation. Over the last calendar year, the Cardinals have allowed 32.6 points per game -- which is four points higher than any other team in the NFL. The Ravens have allowed 10 points fewer per game (22.6) in that same span.

Baltimore sits in the basement of the AFC North at 4-4, but hope a veteran under center can propel the Ravens to a playoff spot.