Former NFL wide receiver and return man Jacoby Jones has died, his family confirmed, via a statement provided by the NFL Players Union Sunday. The Jones Family confirmed Jacoby "passed away peacefully at his home" in New Orleans. Jones just turned 40 on Thursday.

We want to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support you have shown us during this challenging time. Your ongoing support and respecting our privacy means a lot to us. We are deeply saddened to share that Jacoby Jones, a beloved former Ravens football player from New Orleans and a proud graduate of a Historically Black College has passed away at the age of 40. In a statement, the Jones Family confirmed that Jacoby Jones passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana. The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, little Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time.

The Baltimore Ravens also released a statement, sharing their "deepest condolences" with Jones' family.

We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.



Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home.



We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.

Jones is most famous for his heroics during the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run, which included a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, marking the longest return in Super Bowl history as well as the longest in NFL postseason history. Jones also hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to put the Ravens up 21-3 in a game they would hold on to win 34-31. His 290 total yards gained that day are the most in a single Super Bowl ever.

Jones also came up clutch in the AFC divisional round that year against the Denver Broncos, breaking free down the right sideline for a 70-yard receiving touchdown to tie the game at 35 with 31 seconds left, rightfully called the "Mile High Miracle." The Ravens went on to win 38-35 in double overtime. He is the Ravens' all-time leader in kickoff return average (30.1 yards) as well as for a single season back in 2012 when he averaged 30.7 yards per return. Jones also holds the Houston Texans' career punt return average record (10.2).

Jones, a third-round pick of the Texans in the 2007 NFL Draft, played the first five seasons of his nine-year career in Houston (2007-2012). He became a First-Team All-Pro returner and Pro Bowler in 2012, his first season in Baltimore. After three seasons with the Ravens (2012-2014), he bounced between the Chargers and Steelers in 2015 before retiring as a Raven in 2016.

"I loved Jacoby Jones, we all did," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "His spirit enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who briefly coached Jones in Pittsburgh, wrote: "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Jacoby Jones during this difficult time. I enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers."

Jones was currently the head coach for the Beamont Renegades football club in Beaumont, Texas. The team owner commented on Jones' untimely death and the kind of person he had the pleasure to be around.

"He was the best, he loved everyone," Beamont Renegades owner Sam Gordon told KPRC 2 in a telephone interview. "I think one of the most important things is he was a man of God. He was proud of how much he loved and feared his God. What was most important to him after football was helping the next person in line. He was the most humble and kind person to anybody who gave him the time and needed the time from him."

Former Ravens wide receiver and teammate Torrey Smith posted about how much he will miss Jones:

Another teammate, Ray Lewis, also took to social media to remember their time together in Baltimore:

Donte Stallworth says he won't forget his time training with Jones in New Orleans:

CBS Sports NFL analyst JJ Watt, a teammate of Jones' during his rookie year in 2011 with the Houston Texans, praised Jones for the joy he brought to the locker room.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster, a teammate of Jones with the Texans from 2009-2011, also posted after hearing the terrible news.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also reacted to the heartbreaking news:

