NFL veteran Jadeveon Clowney, who recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Sept. 12 in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify.

According to a report by WSOC, authorities claim that Clowney, 32, was trying to park in a lot that was not open to parking. Despite being informed that he was not allowed to park in the lot, Clowney allegedly did so anyway. No further details about Clowney's arrest were immediately available.

The alleged incident occurred three days before Clowney's signing was announced by the Cowboys.

Clowney, the 2014 No. 1 pick and a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year deal with Cowboys to give them pass rushing depth following the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Clowney spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, registering 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney claims to have 'a lot' left in tank; what made pass rusher choose Dallas? Garrett Podell

Clowney told reporters Monday he believes he still has "a lot" left in the tank as he enters his 12th NFL season. Joining the Cowboys, who are 1-1 heading into Sunday's road game with the Chicago Bears, was an attractive opportunity.

"I like the secondary. I like that they got Kenny Clark for the inside. I said, 'I think I can help their team,'" Clowney said. "They just needed some edge rushers, and I felt like I can go out here and help this defense."

Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans but has bounced around in recent years. Before his time with the Panthers, he had stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. For his career, he has accumulated 409 total tackles, 108 tackles for loss and 58 sacks.

Prior to his NFL career, Clowney became one of the best defensive players in the nation at South Carolina, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2012.