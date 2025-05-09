Jadeveon Clowney is looking for his fourth team in four years and seventh NFL team overall after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The move frees up $7.78 million in cap space for Carolina as Clowney was due around $8.53 million in salary in 2025, with $2 million reportedly guaranteed.

The 32-year-old says he's not picky about where he lands and the goal is to keep playing, and playing at a high level.

"I'm definitely gonna play well," said Clowney, via The Athletic. "You can mark my word on that. I don't care where I end up playing at, I'm gonna play extremely well."

In his only year in Carolina, Clowney played 14 games, starting all 14 and finishing with 46 combined tackles (his most since 2018), including 24 solo and nine for a loss, 11 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. Clowney believes his performance in 2024 should've been enough for the Panthers to want to keep him around.

"I think I played well for Carolina [last] year, considering the circumstances that ... unfolded for me," Clowney said. "I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them. So it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that."

The former first overall pick is confident that with 11 seasons behind him, he can still bring value to an organization.

"I got more in the tank than people think," Clowney said. "I just keep bringing it, and they're gonna keep counting me out."

Panthers general manager was noncommittal when asked about Clowney's future with the team before the draft, and there were reports of pre-draft discussions around a potential trade. This made it less surprising when Clowney did get the cut; he just wishes the team did it sooner, so he could've had more of a jump on finding a new squad.

"I got a sense then they wanted me out of the building," Clowney said. "I was just like, 'Y'all could've told me this back when I was coming in here during the offseason.' I kind of had a sense, though. I've been around the game long enough to know, so I was OK."

Some potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler include the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Clowney began his career with the Houston Texans, where he played for five years before one-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, two with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Baltimore Ravens before this last year with the Panthers.

In 140 games, Clowney has 127 starts, 409 total tackles, 58.0 sacks, 32 pass deflections, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, four defensive touchdowns and one interception.