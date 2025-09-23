The Dallas Cowboys welcome Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium Sunday when the Green Bay Packers come to town for this highly-anticipated Week 4 matchup, but the Cowboys have a new pass rusher of their own. Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he expects Jadeveon Clowney to make his Dallas debut.

Jones also expects the former No. 1 overall pick to generate pressure on Jordan Love, as well. Clowney signed with Dallas just over a week ago, but was not active for the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Clowney, 32, spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, and recorded 46 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and nine tackles for loss in 14 games played. In 140 career games played over 11 seasons for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Panthers, Clowney has recorded 58 quarterback takedowns.

Clowney joins a pass-rush room headlined by Dante Fowler and Sam Williams, but also includes Marshawn Kneeland, James Houston and Donovan Ezeiruaku. Dallas recorded just three sacks through three games, one belonging to defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who came over from Green Bay as a part of the Parsons trade.

The Cowboys defense struggled mightily to begin the year, and allowed the fourth-most points per game (30.7) through three games of a season in franchise history. The veteran pass rusher is not looking to replace who Parsons was for the Cowboys, but aims to make plays for his new team as they attempt to rebound from a 1-2 start.

"No, Micah Parsons is Micah Parsons. I'm Jadeveon Clowney. I'm coming in to do me, just do my thing, help in any way I can and play football," Clowney said. "I said they could have used me when he was here. I felt they could have used me with him also. ... Everything happened for a reason, and I'm here now. I'm just glad for the opportunity to be here and to keep playing football."