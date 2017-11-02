Jadeveon Clowney explains why he wore an inmate costume after owner's remarks

The Texans' pass rusher has a simple reason for his Halloween costume

Like millions of people, Texans pass rusher Jadaveon Clowney dressed up for Halloween. But it was his choice of costume that caught folks' attention.

Yes, that's Clowney in an orange jumpsuit, the unofficial uniform of the incarcerated. But his choice of costume had nothing to do with recent comments by Texans' owner Bob McNair, who told fellow owners,  "we can't have the inmates running the prison." McNair, who was immediately criticized and issued two apologies, suggested that he wasn't referring to the players and their silent protests during the national anthem but instead was talking about the league office.

As a result, many Texans' players took a knee to protest McNair before Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and some remained angry Sunday evening.

But Clowney maintains that his costume wasn't a not-so-subtle dig at McNair but, well, just a costume.

"Nah, man," Clowney said, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "It was just something to wear to a Halloween party. It was the only thing they had in my size."

"Orange jumpsuit guy" isn't a common costume choice, but then again, most Halloweeners aren't 6-5 and 270 pounds. 

"It was a team thing. I thought it was just teammates and having fun with my teammates. I didn't think anything crazy was going to happen about it, but it was pretty hilarious to me," Clowney explained when asked if he was surprised that the internet thought he was trolling his owner, adding that it did cross his mind that the costume might cause a stir.

"I thought about it, but then everybody was like, 'It's last minute, you might as well throw it on and come on,'" he said. "I was like, 'Yeah I'm on my way.' Went out there with teammates and had a good time. Everybody was just laughing. It was part of my costume, pretty cool."

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

