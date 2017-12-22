Jadeveon Clowney fills trash cans from Jaguars fans with toys for kids in need

Jadeveon Clowney just won the week -- and maybe even the entire holiday season -- by turning a negative situation into a, well, I guess we can call it a Christmas miracle. On Friday, Clowney revealed that he used the trash cans he received from Jaguars fans to carry toys that he delivered to women and kids in need.

Well done:

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

Clowney only received the trash cans because he called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles "trash" after the Texans got blown out by the Jaguars on Sunday. At the time, Clowney appeared to be the one in the wrong considering how well Bortles played against the Texans -- he trashed them for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

In response, Jaguars fans sent him actual trash cans.

"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," Bonnie Upright, a public relations professional in Jacksonville who used to work with the Blake Bortles Foundation, told ESPN. "Let's have a little fun with it. So I did.

"I was respectful. I didn't go at [Clowney] personally. Didn't say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."

I figured Clowney would just ignore the unwanted gifts. Instead, he found a way to use them in a way that nobody could've predicted.

The Texans' season has been a brutal one -- from season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt to their 4-10 record. But away from the field, Clowney found a way to close out the year on a positive note.