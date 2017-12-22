Jadeveon Clowney fills trash cans from Jaguars fans with toys for kids in need
After Jaguars fans sent Clowney trash cans in response to comments he made about Blake Bortles, Clowney found a way to use them
Jadeveon Clowney just won the week -- and maybe even the entire holiday season -- by turning a negative situation into a, well, I guess we can call it a Christmas miracle. On Friday, Clowney revealed that he used the trash cans he received from Jaguars fans to carry toys that he delivered to women and kids in need.
Well done:
Clowney only received the trash cans because he called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles "trash" after the Texans got blown out by the Jaguars on Sunday. At the time, Clowney appeared to be the one in the wrong considering how well Bortles played against the Texans -- he trashed them for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
In response, Jaguars fans sent him actual trash cans.
"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," Bonnie Upright, a public relations professional in Jacksonville who used to work with the Blake Bortles Foundation, told ESPN. "Let's have a little fun with it. So I did.
"I was respectful. I didn't go at [Clowney] personally. Didn't say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."
Address for delivery: 2 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054-8396. pic.twitter.com/ZwqtpG4hnq— Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017
I declined the gift wrap option, but did personalize the message. #Jaguarspic.twitter.com/yvh8BDzkbO— Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017
The most wonderful time of the year 😌 pic.twitter.com/AuLJgafAqc— Dustin Hegedus (@DRHegedus) December 21, 2017
I figured Clowney would just ignore the unwanted gifts. Instead, he found a way to use them in a way that nobody could've predicted.
The Texans' season has been a brutal one -- from season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt to their 4-10 record. But away from the field, Clowney found a way to close out the year on a positive note.
-
Ex-Rams assistant: Fisher built '17 Rams
The Rams have gone from a horrible team to a playoff team after firing Fisher
-
Brady ducks Belichick, trainer questions
Brady doesn't want to talk about the report that Belichick banned his trainer from the team...
-
Week 16 injuries: Julio, Fournette a go
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 16
-
Suspect arrested at Lambeau Field
The investigation in Green Bay is ongoing following a multiple-car collision
-
Senior Bowl: Mayfield heading to Mobile
Mayfield will bring plenty of energy to the Senior Bowl, but his trip to Mobile doesn't come...
-
Ravens blame anthem protest for no-shows
The team president sent a letter to season-ticket holders to address the number of no-shows...
Add a Comment