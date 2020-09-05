After spending all offseason on the open market, Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, via ESPN's Dianna Russini. The one-year deal is believed to be worth $12 million, according to Pro Football Talk. Clowney will be reunited in Tennessee with Mike Vrabel, who was on the Texans' staff during Clowney's first three seasons. Vrabel recently confirmed that the Titans had reached out to Clowney's agent.

While his desired annual salary was speculated on throughout the offseason, Clowney has never had more than $12 million "on the table" during his negotiations, according to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. La Canfora added that, while the Titans were the most consistent player throughout the process, the Browns were also offering Clowney around the $12 million he was reportedly aiming for. It was also recently reported that the Saints had made a push to sign Clowney before the start of the regular season. Seattle was also reportedly keeping tabs on Clowney, who played well during his only season with the club.

After injuries wiped out most of his rookie season, Clowney, the No.1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, bounced back in 2015, recording 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 13 games (nine starts). Clowney earned the first of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2016 while becoming a regular starter on the Texans' defense. During that span, Clowney averaged just over eight sacks, 53 tackles and 18 tackles per loss per season. He also forced four fumbles while recovering six forced fumbles.

Clowney put up solid numbers in 2019, his only season in Seattle. While his three sacks were his lowest total in a season since his rookie year, Clowney posted a career-high four forced fumbles while returning one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown. He also returned his first career interception for a touchdown. Clowney also played well in Seattle's two playoff games, recording 1.5 sacks, nine tackles and three tackles for loss.

Clowney is joining a Titans team that is looking to build off of their impressive run to the AFC Championship Game this past January. This offseason, the Titans came to terms with Ryan Tannehill on a four-year extension. They also came to terms on an extension for Derrick Henry, last year's rushing champion.

Tennessee further bolstered its roster during the draft, spending the 29th overall pick on Isaiah Wilson to help fill the hole left by Jack Conklin at right tackle. The Titans were able to acquire former LSU Tiger Kristian Fulton, one of the top-ranked defensive backs in the draft, with the 61st overall pick.