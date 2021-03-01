For the second time in as many years, Jadeveon Clowney will hit the open market. The former No. 1 overall pick took his time in choosing a new team last year after his one season with the Seattle Seahawks, and finally settled on signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans that had a reported max value of $15 million. Unfortunately the move did not work out for either side, as Clowney recorded just 19 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble and zero sacks in eight games played.

Now, Clowney will again test the market to see how much money he can make, but he won't be alone. Plenty of other talented pass-rushers such as Bud Dupree, Shaquil Barrett and J.J. Watt are looking for new deals, and it will be interesting to see which teams value Clowney highly and if he will get the kind of money he's looking for.

Below, we will break down the top landing spots for Clowney, size up his strengths and weaknesses and then list all of the news concerning the star defensive end and his potential next gig. If you're interested in Clowney's journey in free agency, this is the place to be.

Clowney's market-value projection

According to Spotrac's market value projection tool, Clowney could sign a one-year, $6.5 million deal, which is virtually half of what he made in 2020 with the Titans. This $6.5 million deal would make him the 29th highest-paid defensive end in the league. The Titans have just $1.8 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Top free agent landing spots for Clowney

Pass-rushers are valued highly on the open market, so there are going to be more than just a couple of teams interested in Clowney's services. But with this offseason's cap situation, there are going to be clubs who are interested in Clowney but may not be in a situation to pursue him. One team that stands out as a landing spot for Clowney is the Cleveland Browns, as they could be aggressive this offseason. The Browns are coming off of their best season in years, and have a little over $20 million in cap space to work with. They are a team in the running for Watt, so landing a big-time EDGE seems high on their to-do list. Another team that could land Clowney is a rival of the Titans, and that's the Indianapolis Colts. They reportedly have the fourth-most cap space in the league entering March, so they are a candidate to sign Clowney if he's someone they target. Finally, returning to the Titans is an option that is certainly in the cards. Tennessee's cap situation is nothing to gloat about, but it's been reported both sides would be open to running it back in 2021. The Titans desperately need pass-rushers, and while Clowney didn't record a sack last year, head coach Mike Vrabel liked how disruptive he was in his scheme.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Tennessee Titans

Scouting report on Clowney (pros and cons)

Pros:

Quick and physical off the edge

Opens up his teammates by drawing double-teams

Great size

Cons:

Injury prone. Has played 16 games just once in seven years

Inconsistency issues

Free agent timeline

Clowney underwent season-ending knee surgery ahead of Week 13

Feb. 6: The ship has been righted for the Tennessee Titans following a rough stretch that saw them lose three of four games, having now won two straight, albeit without veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The 27-year-old was recently placed on injured reserve with a meniscus issue in his knee, and surgery had not yet been ruled out as an option to repair it. Having not played since Week 10, Clowney took time to make a decision on the latter but seemingly did this past week, having reportedly undergone surgery on Wednesday -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- ending his season.

Read more from Patrik Walker's story, here.