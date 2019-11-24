Jadeveon Clowney inactive for Seahawks, missing chance to go against Eagles' rookie right tackle

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the defensive end is still sidelined with the knee/hip injury that has sidelined him in practice all week. Clowney was listed as questionable for the game and reportedly flew to Philadelphia ahead of the team to see a specialist to see if he could play through the core muscle injury.

Clowney has been a force for the Seahawks this season, having 27 pressures and 14 hurries with nine quarterback knockdowns despite having just three sacks. He was expected to play a major factor in Sunday's game with the Eagles starting first-round rookie Andre Dillard at right tackle. Dillard has played left tackle since he was 14, so the transition wasn't expected to be easy.

"Looks good. Looks good. Each day he's gotten better," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "He's really settled in. He had a good day yesterday [and] expect the same today. So he's trending in the right direction.

"One of the things we loved about Andre is not only his durability but flexibility, his versatility to play both left and right. And even though he's been limited on the right side, he's primarily a left tackle for us, this will be a great week of preparation for him to really kind of hone in his skill and be a swing tackle in that case.

"But he'll do a great job this week. He'll prepare and it's just a matter of, honestly, you're playing on the right side. Movement skill is kind of the opposite from the left; you're more to the right, unless you have to step down, things like that.

"But he'll pick up on it quickly and be fine."

Dillard wasn't as positive as Pederson about the switch, but he'll have an easier time against L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green than Clowney.

"Think about it like this," Dillard said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "You probably write with your right hand, right? So all of a sudden, say you had to write a big essay with your left hand. Right now. That's basically it. Write with your left hand. Think about how that would feel."