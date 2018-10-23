Jadeveon Clowney on facing former teammate Brock Osweiler on Thursday: 'We didn't win a lot with him'

On Thursday night, the AFC South-leading Texans, winners of four in a row, face off against the second-best team in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins, who are currently quarterbacked by Brock Osweiler. That name might sound familiar for any number of reasons, almost all of them bad. But Osweiler has been impressive in his two starts for injured Ryan Tannehill; in Week 5 Osweiler threw three touchdowns in Miami's overtime win over the Bears. And in last week's loss to the Lions he added two more touchdowns to go along with a 114.9 passer rating.

It's quite the contrast to the rest of his career, including a forgettable 2016 season in Houston, who signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal in March of that year only to bench him late in the season and trade him the following March.

Osweiler was 8-6 as the Texans starter but the only thing you should take away from that is that quarterback wins are useless. He ranked 33rd out of 34 quarterbacks in Football Outsiders' total value and value-per-play metrics that season, ahead of only rookie Jared Goff, who was stumbling his way through Jeff Fisher's final season with the Rams.

You know who else isn't putting too much into Osweiler's winning record in Houston? Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

"I know we didn't win a lot with him," Clowney said, via quotes distributed by the team. "Just trying to go against him now and just try to get after him this week up front, make him rattled in the pocket. Hopefully he'll throw a couple interceptions, a couple picks."

Osweiler has six touchdowns and just two picks this season but he had 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his one season in Houston.

"He's not here anymore, so I don't really care for him," added Clowney, who has 4.5 sacks this season and part of a defense that ranks fifth in the league, according to FO.

Osweiler, meanwhile, took the high road when asked about his time in Houston.

"It was short," he said, via the Palm Beach Post. "It was one season. Other than that, I'm very proud of a lot of things that we accomplished. At the end of the day, in that one season, we won our division, we won a playoff game and that's what I remember."

And the idea that Osweiler's loathed in Houston because of the big-money contract he signed?

"I would just say life is unfair," he said this week. "At the end of the day, it's all about focusing on things you can control. As far as whatever your money is against the cap or isn't against the cap and how well you're playing, that's all just letters on paper."