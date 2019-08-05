Jadeveon Clowney reportedly planning to join Texans after third preseason game
Clowney appears set to report to the Texans before preseason finale
Jadeveon Clowney looks like he'll be back with the Texans a bit earlier than originally thought. The Pro Bowl outside linebacker, who was franchised earlier this offseason, tentatively plans to report after Houston's third preseason game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
That contest with the Dallas Cowboys occurs on Saturday, August 24, so it appears that at some point soon after that game, Clowney will be walking through the doors of the Texans facility. At first, it was believed that Clowney would return to the team at the end of the preseason. Now, he's seemingly giving himself a bit more time to gear up for the regular season.
Rapoport adds that Clowney wouldn't play in that preseason finale if he does, in fact, return early.
After Clowney and the Texans couldn't reach an agreement on a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline, the former No. 1 overall pick is now set to play under a one-year, $15.97 million tender. The 26-year-old is said to be in great shape as he enters what is now a contract year, something that head coach Bill O'Brien had no doubts about telling reporters over the weekend.
"I think just from my knowledge of what I know, he's working hard," O'Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "We want him back. We need him here, but he'll come when he decides it's best for him to come."
In 15 games played in 2018, Clowney totaled 47 tackles to go along with nine sacks and 21 quarterback hits. If the Texans do not franchise tag him again next offseason, he should be in line for a sizable pay raise when he hits unrestricted free agency in 2020.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Joe Haden close to contract extension
Haden has been Pittsburgh's best cornerback since joining the Steelers in 2017
-
Zimmer: We'll treat Teddy like any QB
Bridgewater will face the Vikings for the first time since team decided not to re-sign the...
-
Jets trade for Ravens guard Alex Lewis
The New York Jets continue to add to their offensive front on Monday
-
Kitchens responds to Wylie's criticism
The Browns new head coach laid down the law while responding to his former assistant coach's...
-
O'Brien on Foreman: 'Wish him the best'
The coach's comments come a day after reports out of Houston indicated some thought Foreman...
-
Hunt calls June incident a wake-up call
The suspended running back was questioned by Cleveland police after an altercation in June