Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the Cleveland Browns and says the offensive situation is a main reason why he decided to stay in "The Land.'' This offseason, the Browns signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million dollar deal.

Clowney revealed on Thursday that he planned to go wherever Watson was headed.

The 29-year-old was asked as a defensive player if offensive situations matter for deciding where he signs and he said in certain situations it does, including this season.

"It did this year. It did this year. Cause I told them, I was all about where my boy Deshaun was going. When I talked to him I said oh I played with him and he kept us off the field a lot and I was like wherever you go, I know you're gonna keep us off the field, you put up a lot of points," Clowney said. "I just wanted to go play with him and see what I could do with him again."

They played together with the Houston Texans for two seasons.

He was then asked if that means he would have signed with the Atlanta Falcons if Watson ended up there.

"I probably would have. I probably would've followed him there. Who knows, but he ended up here so, we here now," Clowney responded.

Watson has 24 sexual assault allegations against him, with reportedly two more to come soon and could face a lengthy suspension from the league.