Following the Dallas Cowboys' 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters they are signing former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, per NFL Media. The Cowboys were in the market for pass rush help following the Micah Parsons trade, and Clowney was seen at the team facilities visiting last week.

Clowney, 32, spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, and recorded 46 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and nine tackles for loss in 14 games played. It was a homecoming in a way, as the Rock Hill native played his college ball at South Carolina and even had his No. 7 retired in Columbia.

Clowney is just two years removed from a highly productive season, as he tied a career high with 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans back in 2014 earned three straight Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 during his five seasons with Houston. The Seattle Seahawks traded for Clowney prior to the 2019 season. He also rushed the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. In 140 career games played over 11 seasons, Clowney has recorded 58 sacks.

With Parsons no longer in the fold, Dallas is relying on Samuel Williams, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, James Houston and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku to rush the passer. Through two games, the Cowboys have recorded just three sacks.