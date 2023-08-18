The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering the pass-rusher position, as they have agreed to terms with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports. NFL Media reports it's a one-year deal.

Clowney visited with the Ravens earlier this month, and also reportedly took a trip south to visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ultimately, he chose Baltimore. Clowney spent the last two seasons with the rival Cleveland Browns, recording 11 sacks and 65 combined tackles in 26 total games played. Previously, the 30-year-old spent time with the Tennessee Titans for one season, Seattle Seahawks for one season and Houston Texans -- who selected him No. 1 overall in 2014 -- for five seasons.

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Arguably his best campaign came back with Houston in 2017, when he played a full season for the only time in his career, and recorded 9.5 sacks, 59 combined tackles and 21 QB hits. A total of 29 of Clowney's 43 career sacks have come with the Texans, and he even admitted earlier this offseason that "it would be nice" to return to H-Town.

In 109 career games played, Clowney has recorded 320 combined tackles, 43 sacks and 109 QB hits. The Ravens' group of pass rushers also includes Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser and rookie Tavius Robinson. Baltimore allowed two of its three sack leaders from last year to walk in free agency: Justin Houston, who racked up 9.5 sacks in 14 games played, and Calais Campbell, who recorded 5.5 sacks.