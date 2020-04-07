Jadeveon Clowney unlikely to return to Seahawks as team explores other options, per report

Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly lowered his asking price while searching for a home in 2020 NFL free agency, but that doesn't mean the star pass rusher is any more likely to return to the Seattle Seahawks. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the chances are "slim to none" that Clowney re-signs with Seattle for a second season with the team.

Joining Seattle's 950 KJR on Tuesday, Garafolo warned to "never say never" regarding a reunion between the two sides, but he added that the Seahawks are potentially already "moving on to Plan B, C and D" and "aren't actively chasing Clowney right now."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported that Seattle hadn't closed the door on re-signing Clowney but "couldn't wait any longer to start adding potential replacements," hence the team's recent addition of journeyman pass rusher Benson Mayowa. The Seahawks have also been linked to longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who also remains unsigned.

Should Clowney land elsewhere for the 2020 season, it won't necessarily be for a lack of Seattle trying to keep him around. Acquired via trade as part of a package deal last August, the former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly received an offer from the Seahawks early in free agency -- a deal that apparently would've paid him $18.5 million per year. The 27-year-old edge rusher had reportedly been seeking closer to $20 million per season before dropping his demand to around $17-18 million per year.

Without Clowney, the Seahawks could opt to address pass rusher early in this month's draft, in which they own the 27th overall pick. The team currently has Mayowa, 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier and former Seahawk-turned-Carolina Panthers veteran Bruce Irvin atop the DE depth chart.