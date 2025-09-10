The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for pass rush help following the Micah Parsons trade, and they are showing interest in signing a former No. 1 overall pick. The Cowboys hosted Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday but no immediate signing is taking place, according to NFL Media.

Clowney, 32, spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, and recorded 46 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and nine tackles for loss in 14 games played. It was a homecoming in a way, as the Rock Hill native played his college ball at South Carolina, and even had his No. 7 retired in Columbia.

Clowney is just two years removed from a highly productive season, as he tied a career high with 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans back in 2014 earned three straight Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 during his five seasons with Houston. The Seattle Seahawks traded for Clowney prior to the 2019 season. He also rushed the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. In 140 career games played over 11 seasons, Clowney has recorded 58 sacks.

With Parsons no longer in the fold, Dallas is relying on Samuel Williams, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, James Houston and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku to rush the passer. It was Kneeland who recorded the lone sack for Dallas during its season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday night.