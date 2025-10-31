The Miami Dolphins' rebuild may now be underway. They're out to a frustrating 2-7 start after a deflating 28-6 home loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, and that frustration is now manifesting itself in substantive changes.

Miami and general manager Chris Grier parted ways after 10 seasons on the job on Friday. That's why it would make all the sense in the world for the fire sale to kick off in South Beach. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is only 26 years old, and he is a pending free agent. Plus, his 32 quarterback pressures this season are tied for 11th-most in the NFL this season along with players like 2025 third overall pick Abdul Carter, Indianapolis Colts former first-round pick Laiatu Latu and New England Patriots Pro Bowler Harold Landry III.

That production makes Phillips one of the more attractive potential additions ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Where could he end up if the Dolphins do decide to move him? Let's take a look at five possible landing spots.

The Buccaneers are off to a 6-2 start and the early NFC South division lead, so they should be buyers in an effort to challenge the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Boosting their pass rush with the addition of Phillips is a crucial and necessary move so that their 16th-ranked scoring defense (22.3 points per game) can do a better job of complementing Baker Mayfield and Co.

The San Francisco 49ers are in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt despite all their injuries, which include a season-ending torn ACL for All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa. His absence has been obviously impactful: San Francisco ranks as the fourth-worst in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (26.7%) since Week 4, their first game after Bosa tore his ACL. Additionally, San Francisco's nine team sacks, which are tied for the third-fewest in the NFL this season, are the third-fewest for the 49ers through eight games since 1975. They could definitely use Phillips' support up front.

Philadelphia Eagles

After being one of the most ferocious pass-rushing units in football the last few years, which resulted in two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl LIX victory, the Eagles could use some help in that department. Their 16 team sacks are a slightly below-average figure, tied for 19th in the league, at about the halfway point in the 2025 season. Recently retired edge rusher Za'Darius Smith's 1.5 sacks are the fourth-most on the team, and he last suited up for the Eagles in Week 6. General manager Howie Roseman has never been shy about making trade calls, and Phillips is a player he should kick the tires on.

Baltimore Ravens

With quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the line up and fresh off of throwing four touchdowns in a 28-6 "Thursday Night Football" victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season is back from the dead even with a 3-5 record. That's especially true when factoring in the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive slump in consecutive losses against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers that ran their record to 4-3.

Baltimore's 11 team sacks are tied for the third-fewest in football, and the Ravens' 27.3% quarterback pressure rate is the fourth-fewest in the NFL. General manager Eric DeCosta should pick up the phone and call down to Miami to see if there aren't any hard feelings after Thursday's game. A deal between the Dolphins and Ravens could be beneficial for both teams.

Out to a 3-4-1 record, one can certainly make the case the Dallas Cowboys should be sellers and not buyers. However, quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP-caliber level at the controls of the NFL's second-highest scoring offense (30.8 points per game) in 2025. The defense is the issue with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' unit allowing 31.3 points per game, the second-most in the NFL.

There are a number of different issues going on with Dallas' defense this season from injuries to scheme fit and the gaping left by trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers a week before the season kicked off. Trading for Phillips could provide much more athleticism at the edge rusher position opposite second-round rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku could aid his development and give the Cowboys a much-needed boost up front.