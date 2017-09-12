Jags sign Max McCaffrey off Saints practice squad
The Jaguars have Allen Robinson's replacement
The Jags have their replacement for Allen Robinson.
On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Max McCaffrey from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, the team revealed.
McCaffrey will be added to the Jaguars’ active roster to replace former starter Allen Robinson, who was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in the team’s regular season opener in Houston on Sunday.
Robinson was placed on the Jaguars’ reserved/injured list to make room on the roster.
McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) originally joined Oakland as an undrafted free agent last spring from Duke. He then signed with Green Bay’s practice squad, and was briefly on the active roster during the Packers’ NFC title appearance.
He was waived by Green Bay early this month and added to the Saints’ practice squad.
In 53 games over four seasons at Duke, McCaffrey, the brother of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, scored 12 touchdowns off 117 receptions for 1,341 yards.
