Jaguars add former Packers DC Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant after lackluster 2018 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a giant step back in 2018. After reaching the AFC Championship Game the previous season, they finished 5-11 and were generally a disappointment. However, defense wasn't really the issue -- they were fifth in the NFL in total defense and fourth in points allowed.

With that being said, there's always some room for improvement. The Jaguars decided to add longtime Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers was with the Packers for nine years before Green Bay moved on after the 2017-18 season. Now he'll be working with Jags defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

The move may not mean much for the Jaguars defense as a whole, but the position certainly wasn't a necessity. Their problems lie on the offensive side of the ball, but Capers' 31 years of coaching experience can only help the likes of Wash. Capers is no stranger to Jaguars VP of football operations Tom Coughlin, who had Capers as a defensive coordinator in 1999, when he was the Jaguars' head coach.

"Dom Capers is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game today, and he has been for many years," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, per NFL.com. "His defenses have long been among the most effective and productive in the NFL. He has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us. I look forward to working with Dom and having him on our staff."