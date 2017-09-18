Jaguars Add Ryan Nassib To Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars added quarterback Ryan Nassib to the active roster on Monday.

While still recovering from a hangover resulting from a 37-16 loss to the Titans on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked for a little remedy on Monday. The Jaguars have added former New York Giants quarterback, Ryan Nassib, to the roster. Nassib was a highly-respected quarterback at Syracuse prior to being drafted in the 4th Round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Wait...what? Ryan Nassib? Why? Nassib has was last seen on the New Orleans Saints practice roster. Why would the Jaguars sign Nassib, instead of keeping Brandon Allen on the roster? Nassib has 10 pass attempts, albeit with nine completions, in his professional career. Nine. Ferris Bueller had as many unauthorized sick days in 1987 as Nassib has completions in the NFL.

Obviously, there is a familiarity issue with Nassib, as Doug Marrone was his head coach at Syracuse and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin was Nassib's head coach in New York. Nassib clearly had the better college career than a professional gun slinger. I'm still curious, though, if familiarity is a critical component of this transaction, why would Allen not get the opportunity to continue his career in Jacksonville. He is the one who knows the Jaguars playbook.

Maybe that is the most damning fact about the former Jaguar. Allen was the only offensive player drafted in 2016, another head scratcher at the time, I thought. He looked OK, at best, in the preseason, but was also turnover prone. The other key to not signing Allen was that he was not drafted by Marrone or Coughlin. Marrone and Coughlin continue to show loyalty to their staff and their players, former and otherwise.

The Nassib signing moved safety Calvin Pryor to the Reserve/Injured List to make room on the active roster. Defensive Back Doran Grant was released from the injured reserve, consequently.

How long will it take Nassib to learn the playbook? How long will it take him to be comfortable in this offense? Will he be brought in to challenge Chad Henne as a backup, or does he have his sights on Bortles' job? More importantly, what is the Marrone/Coughlin vision for their former player?

I'm sure we'll learn more this week as the Jaguars prepare for the Ravens in their trip to London. I would not expect to see Nassib part of any real discussions for playtime this side of the Week 8 bye.

Coming out of the 2013 NFL Draft, there was a lot of hope for the former Orange quarterback, who owns most of the school's key records as a quarterback, including most passing yards (9,060), pass completions (780), and passing yards per game (201.3). Nassib is also one of only four Big East quarterbacks to throw for more than 9,000 yards. That list would include Nassib above fellow Orange QB Donovan McNabb (9).

What does that mean for Jacksonville? Who knows?!? The Jaguars just need to find some consistency on offense. Hopefully this spark from an outside source can do just that.

