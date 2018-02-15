Jaguars' Allen Robinson doesn't think his torn ACL will affect his free agency

During his two healthy seasons, Allen Robinson proved himself to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Despite the fact that his quarterback was sub-par (to say the least), Robinson hauled in 153 passes for 2,283 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Those figures ranked 22nd, 11th, and fourth in the NFL, respectively.

He looked like he was well on his way to a long, lucrative career, but unfortunately tore his ACL during the Jaguars' first game of the 2017 season. He sat out the rest of the year as the Jags took off and finally made their way to the playoffs, and ultimately, the AFC Championship Game.

Now that the season is over, Robinson is officially a free agent. He was drafted in 2014, and as a second-round pick, his rookie contract is up. Going into last season, one would have thought the Jags were definitely going to pay him. Now it's not so clear cut. Whatever the case, Robinson is not worried about his injury affecting his status this offseason.

Allen Robinson on being ready for 2018 after his injury: "Every team across the league knows what i've done in this league and what i'm capable of so that's not really an issue." @Thee_AR15 #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/mfJ5pwUKTu — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 14, 2018

Allen Robinson talks to us about his injury status as Free Agency gets closer:.. "It's not like one of those things where it happened at the end of the year. I'll be cleared well before the season starts & well before training camp." - @Thee_AR15 #FreeAgency pic.twitter.com/3Hw8GRrNwD — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 14, 2018

Assuming Robinson gets cleared, he should be in position to really help a team not just this season, but for the next several seasons. He's only 24 years old and he's already flashed high-level talent. If the Jaguars aren't going to pay up for his services, somebody will. It's possible he could still be had at a discount because teams might be scared off. He seems like a great buy-low opportunity on the market if the Jags decide to spend their resources elsewhere. Such a scenario could work out very well for Robinson's team, and for Robinson himself, if he hooks on with a team that has a better quarterback than the one who was throwing to him early in his career.