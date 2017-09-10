Jaguars' Allen Robinson reportedly suffers significant knee injury on first catch
Robinson's season is off to an unfortunate start with an injury in the early going
Allen Robinson's season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. Against the Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars receiver suffered a knee injury after his first reception of the season, which went for a 17-yard gain.
Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field, but he went directly to the locker room. Almost immediately, the Jaguars ruled him out for the game. Shortly after the game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Robinson's injury is "significant."
The injury appeared to occur without much contact. As you can see here, Robinson caught the pass and ran toward the sideline. Just before stepping out of play, he was shoved. That's all.
Obviously, losing Robinson for an extended period would be a huge blow for the Jaguars. Despite catching passes from Blake Bortles, Robinson has totaled 201 receptions for 2,831 yards and 22 touchdowns the past three seasons. Without Robinson, look for Allen Hurns to get more looks as Bortles' primary receiver.
